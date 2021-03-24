Ramesh Taurani tests Covid positive after first shot of vaccine





Producer Ramesh Tarauni has been tested positive for Covid-19 after taking the first shot of the vaccine. The producer shared the news on his social media handle.

"I have tested positive for COVID and have informed BMC. I have been following all the precautions and taking medications to get better. If you have interacted with me in the past 2 weeks please do get tested. I have taken my 1st vaccine dose and hope to recover from this soon. Please wear a mask and stay safe!" Ramesh Taurani shared in an Instagram post.

On Wednesday, Aamir Khan’s spokesperson announced that the actor has been tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home quarantine.

On Monday, actor Kartik Aaryan had tweeted that he is Covid positive.

Apart from them, earlier this month Ranbir Kapoor, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actors Manoj Bajpayee, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tara Sutaria, and actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik were tested Covid-19 positive.