Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia's mother passes away





Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Devi Sita in ‘Ramayan’ shared the sad news of her mother’s death.

Dipika wrote, 'Loss of your parent is a grief one cannot go by easily' captioned it 'Mum RIP'.

As soon as Dipika shared the news, condolence message started to pour in.



Our deepest condolence to the deceased family!