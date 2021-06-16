‘Ramayan’ actor Chandrashekhar dies at 98, Arun Govil mourns





The popular character Arya Sumant of the mythological drama ‘Ramayan’ enacted by actor Chandrashekhar passed away due to age-related disease at 98.

He breathed his last at around 7 am at his residence, his son and producer Ashok Shekhar told PTI.

"He passed away in his sleep in the presence of family... the way he wanted. He had no health issues, it was just his age. He lived a good life," Shekhar said.

Chandarshekhar’s last rites will be held at Juhu's Pawan Hans crematorium in the evening.

He was born in Hyderabad and started his acting career as a junior artist in the film industry in the early 1950s. in 1954, he bagged his first film as a lead role in V Shantaram's ‘Surang’.

He later acted in movies like Kavi, Mastana, Basant Bahaar, Kaali Topi Laal Rumaal, and Barsaat Ki Raat.

He made his production and directorial debut with 1964 filmCha Cha Cha, featuring Helen in her first leading role.

He appeared in more than 250 movies throughout his career till the early 1990s. He also assisted writer-filmmaker Gulzar between 1972-1976 on his directorial like Parichay, Koshish, Achanak, Aandhi, Khushboo and Mausam.

Veteran actor Arun Govil, who portrayed the role of Ram in ‘Ramayan’ mourned the demise of Chandrashekhar. Arun wrote, "Shri Chandrashekhar ji, who played the character of Mahamantri Sumantra in Ramayana, has passed away today. May they get peace and salvation, this is my prayer to Ram ji. Sir, I will miss you very much."

He is survived by three children.