Ramadan 2020: Dipika Kakar shares Sehri pic with hubby Shoaib Ibrahim





Ramadan begins from today and Dipika Kakar shared the first day of Ramadan. The ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actress posted the Sehri rituals with husband Shoaib Ibrahim. Dipika Kakar, who embraced Islam post marriage flaunted her no make-up look. She covered her head with a white dupatta while the actor donned a white pathani and white T-shirt.

Yesterday, Dipika shared a picture with husband Shoaib and mother-in-law and penned heartfelt note. Dipika wrote in her caption, "In muskurahaton se badhkar ab aur kya maangu uparwale se.... Apne khazaane ka ye sabse keemti zewar usne hume de diya [email protected]_ka_jahaan was clicking it so is not in it...this pic is incomplete without her #allhamdulillah #grateful #blessed #familyiseverything."

Dipika and Shoaib met on the set of ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ where the duo portrayed the role of husband and wife and love blossomed. They were in a steady relationship for few years before taking the final plunge in 2018. They got married according to Muslim rituals in Bhopal. This is Dipika’s second marriage. Earlier, she was married to Raunak Samson.



