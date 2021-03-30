Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar unveils first look as an archaeologist





The first look of Akshay Kumar in the role of an archaeologist for the upcoming film, ‘Ram Setu’ was released. The Khiladi actor donned a pair of glasses, sports long hair,

Sharing the first lok, Akshay Kumar wrote, “The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film.” Akshay was seen wearing glasses and a stole around his neck in the photo, with longer hair.

Fans are awe of Akshay’s first look. "Wow.. Sir ji awesome look.." a fan said. "As always looking amazing sir," added another. ‘Ram Setu’ helmed by Abhishek Sharma also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in supporting roles.

Earlier this month, the team travelled to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. He then wrote, "A special film, a special start...Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. And so the journey begins. Need special wishes from all you guys."

Talking about Akshay's character, he said, "Akshay sir plays an archaeologist and his look and character is inspired by several Indian and international professional archaeologists who work in the field. In terms of both look and character, Akshay sir’s fans are in for a totally new avatar of his." As for Jacqueline and Nushrratt, Sharma said, "They both play strong, independent women with well-etched out parts. We are keeping their looks under wraps for now.”

Akshay earlier described the film as a “bridge between generations past, present and future.” The shooting of the film kickstarted at Goregaon Film City in Mumbai.

On the work front, Akshay has Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Atrangi Re in the pipeline.