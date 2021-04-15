Ram Kapoor’s father Anil Kapoor passes away, Amul pays tribute





Actor Ram Kapoor’s businessman father Anil Kapoor passed away after battling cancer. He died on April 12th at the age of 74. Amul paid special tribute to the departed soul, who is the man who coined the popular tagline of ‘Amul: The Taste of India’.

Ram Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share the news of his father’s demise and also thanked Amul for paying tribute to his late father. The hoarding read, "You will always be part of our Famuly. Anil (Billy) Kapoor [1947 - 2021]." The actor captioned his post, "Truly speechless at the tribute that Amul has made for my father You were a true legend dad. I miss you so much. Rest in peace (sic)."

The picture showed an Amul girl suited up in Anil Kapoor’s creative room and sitting next to Anil Kapoor.

Amul also shared the creative on Twitter and wrote, “Tribute to one of the doyens of the Indian advertising industry (sic)."

Ram Kapoor’s wife Gautami Kapoor also paid an emotional tribute to her father-in-law on Instagram. She wrote, "Dad ... you live in our hearts forever ....... RIP ... to the strongest,toughest man I ever knew.. love you (sic)"

Anil Kapoor and Amul company’s association dates back to 1998. Anil, who was fondly called Billy was the chairman of the advertising agency, FCB ULKA.

As per report, Amul company’s product Amulya, a dairy whitener was facing a tough competition withNestle's EveryDay in 1998. Then the owner of Amul Verghese Kurien requested Anil Kapoor to lift up the product and during his time the Amul’s iconic tag line Amul: The Taste of India was coined.