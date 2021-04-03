Ram Kapoor, Nandita Das, Raghu Ram get Covid-19 vaccine





Actors Nandita Das, Ram Kapoor and his wife Gautami Kapoor and Raghu Ram are the latest celebrities to get vaccinated.

Nandita Das tweeted a photo of her receiving the vaccine shot. “Got my first shot. Do get yours. Benefits outweigh any apprehensions,” the actor-director wrote in the caption.

Actor Ram Kapoor shared a hilarious video of him getting the shot.

“All these frontline workers are working so hard, it felt nice to make them laugh a bit. Thank you to all the frontline workers,” Ram wrote, captioning the video.

His wife Gautami also posted a photo of herself receiving the jab. “And it’s done…,” she wrote alongside the picture.

The reality TV star Raghu Ram took to Instagram to write a lengthy caption about taking the jab.

“Message for internet “experts”: The earth is not flat. 5G does not transmit a virus. Bill Gates is not a James Bond villain. Evolution is real. So is the Holocaust. No, I didn’t scream when jabbed by a needle. Surveillance through vaccinations is as impossible as it is unnecessary. The govt already tracks you through id cards, facial recognition software, your computer and your phone. Take that stupid looking tin foil hat off your head. Vaccines work. Go get yours,” Raghu wrote.