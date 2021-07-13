Ram Kapoor buys a Porche car worth Rs 1.83 cr





Actor Ram Kapoor of ‘Bade Ache Lagte Hai’ fame is now a proud owner of a Porche car. The actor has purchased the new sports car for Rs 1.83 crore.

The staff of the Porsche showroom in Mumbai posed with Ram Kapoor and his new blue Porsche 911 Carrera S and they shared the news and picture on their official social media handle.

They wrote, “Say hello to @iamramkapoor and his brand new 911 Carrera S delivered by Porsche Centre Mumbai. Here’s welcoming the celebrated actor to the Porsche family, and we wish him thrilling journeys in the days to come. #PorscheIndia #Carrera911 #PorscheCentreMumbai #Infinitycars.”

Apart from fancy car, Ram Kapoor also has a passion for lavish bikes. He owns a Harley Davidson and loves to take a ride on it.

Earlier, talking about financial security of actors, the actor had said in an interview, “I understand this place is uncertain and the profession is such that you don’t know where and when the next piece of work will come your way. Financial security is a concern. I consider myself to be in a lucky space. I’ve seen people, far more talented than me, in a mess. I don’t think I achieved everything on talent alone. Luck does play a huge role.”

Ram Kapoor was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar film 'Big Bull' co- starring Abhishek Bachchan. He was also seen in the 2020 web series A Suitable Boy on Netflix and Abhay 2 on ZEE5.

He is best known for his TV shows like Ghar Ek Mandir, Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. He made his digital debut with AltBalaji’s Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat.