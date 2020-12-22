Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for Covid-19





Southern sensation Rakul Preet Singh has been tested positive for coronavirus. The actress shared the news on social media handle.

“I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon. Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thank you and Please stay safe (sic),” Rakul said in a statement posted on her Twitter account.

Rakul Preet Singh recently appeared on celebrity talk show Sam Jam Samantha hosted by Samantha Akkineni. The show streams on OTT platform Aha. She shared the space with director Krish Jagarlamudi.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has started the shooting of Ajay Devgn starrer, ‘MayDay’. The film is being helmed by Ajay Devgn and it also stars Amitabh Bachchan besides Rakul.

We wish the actress a speedy recovery!