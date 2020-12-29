Rakul Preet Singh tests negative for coronavirus





Actress Rakul Preet Singh shared the good news on social media that she has been tested negative for Covid-19.

“Happy to share that I have tested negative for Covid-19. I am feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love - can’t wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity. PS: let’s be responsible, wear masks and take all precautions,” she wrote.

Last week, the actress informed about being positive for Covid-19.

“I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon. Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thank you and Please stay safe (sic),” Rakul posted on her Twitter account.

Rakul Preet Singh recently appeared on celebrity talk show Sam Jam Samantha hosted by Samantha Akkineni. The show streams on OTT platform Aha. She shared the space with director Krish Jagarlamudi.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has started the shooting of Ajay Devgn starrer, ‘MayDay’. The film is being helmed by Ajay Devgn and it also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the key role.