Rakul Preet Singh flies to Delhi from Mumbai in PPE gear





Rakul Preet Singh flies off to Delhi from Mumbai wearing the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport while exiting her car. Paparazzi asked Rakul to stop for a picture but she refused to be clicked.

When she was managing her luggage, the paparazzi asked her to pose, she says, “Kya dekhoge yaar? (What can you even see?).” She adds, “Don’t do ya, too much attention.”

Before taking off, the actress shared a picture of her wearing the PPE kit and wrote, "Hi guys who would've thought that there would be a time this is how we will have to travel (pointing at her PPE), with shoe covers, gloves and masks” with hashtag Mission Delhi.

The actor posted another video from the flight, wearing a face shield and said that she felt as if she was "going to the space."

During the lockdown, Rakul and her family provide food to 200 families near their home in Gurgaon. Rakul told The Times of India in an interview that she will keep providing the meals until the lockdown ends. “My dad figured this entire slum where people are completely right now out of their basics. We are facilitating two meals a day for all those people and we have decided to do it till the time the lockdown is in place. If the lockdown gets pushed further, I will keep doing that. For now, I have committed till the month of April and then we will see depending on the situation. The food would be cooked at a place in my society and will be sent out to those people,” she said.

