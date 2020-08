Raksha Bandhan 2020: Saif, Kareena, Ranbir, Riddhima enjoy ‘Family Lunch’





On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, the Kapoors got together for a family lunch. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan, their son Taimur, Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir and Riddhima, Rima Jain and husband Manoj Jain and their kids Armaan and Aadar, Armaan's wife Anissa Malhotra, Randhir Kapoor's niece Nitasha Nanda and Shweta Nanda’s Agastya Nanda were present. Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt, as well as Aadar Jain’s girlfriend Tara Sutaria joined the Kapoors for lunch. Karisma Kapoor, however, missed the family lunch.

Bebo shared the picture and captioned it, “Family lunch Miss you Lolo.”