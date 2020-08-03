Raksha Bandhan 2020: Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima gets playful





Rakshabandhan is celebrated across the nation today. It is an occasion to celebrate special brother-sister relationship. Our Bollywood celebrities also celebrates the day with full fervor. On the occasion, Neetu Kapoor shared a goofy picture of his two children, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

The first picture shows Riddhima and Ranbir cutely posing for the camera while the second picture showed Ranbir pampering his elder sister.

Karisma Kapoor dropped a heart emoji, while Soni Razdan wrote, “Awww.”

Like every year, this year also the Kapoors gathered under one roof for family lunch on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan, their son Taimur, Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir and Riddhima, Rima Jain and husband Manoj Jain and their kids Armaan and Aadar, Armaan's wife Anissa Malhotra, Randhir Kapoor's niece Nitasha Nanda and Shweta Nanda’s Agastya Nanda were present. Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt, as well as Aadar Jain’s girlfriend Tara Sutaria joined the Kapoors for lunch. Karisma Kapoor, however, missed the family lunch.