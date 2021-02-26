Rakhi Sawant’s mother battles cancer, Salman Khan offers help





Sensuous Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Sawant is undergoing cancer treatment in Mumbai and in her hard time, superstar and host of ‘Bigg Boss’ Salman Khan extended financial support to Rakhi.

Rakhi Sawant is very much grateful to the actor and she has shared a video of her mother Jaya in which she can be seen heard thanking Salman Khan and his family, "Salman ji, thank you beta. Sohail ji thank you. Yeh joh abhi mera chemo chal raha hai, main abhi hospital mein hoon. Abhi doh baaki hai, uske baad operation hoga. Thank you Salman ji. Aap logon ko parmeswar khoob aage badhaaye. Aap log sahi salaamat raho. Aap ke saath parmeswar hain. Aap ki har ek manokaamna puree ho. Halleluyah. Thank you."

Rakhi Sawant chose to quit Bigg Boss on the finale after accepting Rs 14 lakh offer as she was in urgent need of money for her mother’s treatment.

Soon after her exit from the show, Rakhi had shared a picture of her mother on Instagram and urged fans to pray for her mother’s wellness. "Please pray for mom , she is undergoing cancer treatment," Rakhi posted.

Actress Rashami Desai posted with a heart emoji: "Will surly pray for her speedy recovery and more important god give her more power. You are stronger then anyone baby your prayer works like magic." "Get well soon auntie," wrote actress Bandgi Kalra.

Actress Kamya Panjabi took to Twitter to applaud Rakhi's journey in the show despite her mother not being well. "Well dis is Rakhi's 1st post aft bb14 finale,i m numb I hv no words, some1 who entertained da world so much past few months,was goin thru dis? Can u even imagine? Koi tujhse kya mukabla karega @IAMREALRAKHI tu toh sabse upar aur sabse anokhi nikli..u r a winner in life #Staystrong (sic)," posted Kamya.

On Thursday night, Kasmeera Shah and Sambhavna Seth also visited Rakhi and her mother at the hospital.







