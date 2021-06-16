Rakhi Sawant sings song as she gets Covid-19 vaccine first dose





Item girl Rakhi Sawant shares a funny video of her getting vaccinated. As the nurse is about to give her the shot, Rakhi gets little frightened and she asked the nurse if she can sing a song from her new album, 'Dream Mein Entry' followed by 'muje bohot dukhega kya'.

After getting the vaccine, she says, 'ho gaya.. covishield maine lagwa liya... pehla dose' she starts singing again and urges everyone to get their dose of vaccine.

Rakhi further asked her fans to watch her new music video which is coming soon. Sharing the video, Rakhi wrote, 'Ho gayi meri pehle dose! Ab wait karo meri new video ki: #DreamMeinEntry Dhamaka Hain! #ComingSoon #GirlsNightOut #GetVaccinated..' Vindu Dara Singh dropped a comment saying, 'Apke haath mein covishield ki entry.'

Fans and followers of the actress dropped laughing emoticons in the comment section. One fan called her cute. Another fan wrote, 'Hhahahaha Rakhi u r rockstar.' A third Instagram user wrote, 'Bhai ye world ki comedian hain.'