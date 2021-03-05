Rakesh Roshan, wife Pinkie receive COVID-19 vaccine





Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and wife Pinkie Roshan received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Rakesh Roshan shared an image of him getting vaccinated with a smile on his face, the 'Koi Mil Gaya' director tweeted, "First dose of Covishield taken, go ahead." The same photo was shared on Instagram alongside a caption reading, "Unique day once in our lifetime 4321, 4th March 21 to get vaccinated GO AHEAD."

He along with his wife and Hrithik Roshan’s mother also get vaccinated. mother Pinkie Roshan took to her unverified Instagram profile and shared, "Covieshield vaccine taken...it's better to shield than to expose."

Apart from them southern star turned politician Kamal Haasan also gets vaccinated.

"I was vaccinated against coronavirus at Sri Ramachandra Hospital. Those who care not only for themselves but also for others should put up with it. Immunization of the body immediately, vaccination against corruption next month. Get ready," Haasan tweeted in Tamil.