Rakesh Roshan reacts to Hrithik-Suzanne’s reunion amid lockdown





Filmmaker and Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh Roshan reacts to former daughter-in-law Suzanne Khan and son Hrithik Roshan’s decision to move in together with his grandkids amid lockdown .

Suzanne had temporarily shifted to Hrithik Roshan’s Juhu residence last week to co-parent her sons Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Spotboye quoted Rakesh as saying, “The world has to be together and supportive in difficult times.”

Hrithik penned a heartfelt note on Instagram with ex-wife photo. He had written, “It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . .

He further wrote, “While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children.”

Thanking Suzanne for excepting his decision, he wrote, “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them.”

After 13 years of marriage, Hrithik and Sussanne finally got divorced in 2014 and the latter legally divorced in 2014.