Rajiv Lakshman shares pic with Rhea Chakraborty, later deletes it





Actress Rhea Chakraborty is slowly getting back to her normal life. After releasing on bail, the ‘Jalebi’ actress for the first time attended a family dinner party. Rhea was invited for family dinner by Roadies fame Rajiv Lakshman and the later shared a cozy picture with the actress.

The picture shows Rhea and Rajiv sharing a warm hug. He captioned the post, "My girl."

In the photo, Rhea can be seen dressed in a brown checkered blazer. She kept her hair open and flashed smile.

Rajiv later deleted the post because he did not want to invite controversy. Rajiv explained his decision on Instagram. “I seem to have created unnecessary trouble with my irresponsible choice of words on a post. Rhea is a dear old friend, and I’m happy to meet her again, & I wish her well,” he wrote.

Rhea, who is the prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suspected murder was lately spotted on Mumbai roads with her brother Showik Chakraborty. The brother-sister duo went on house-hunting.

Filmmaker Rumi Jaffery revealed that Rhea will resume work soon.

“It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely,” Rumi said.