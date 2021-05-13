Rajinikath gets second dose of Covid-19 vaccine





Southern superstar Rajinikanth gets vaccinated in Chennai today. His daughter Soundarya shared the picture of her father being vaccinated by a health worker in PPE kit.

She captioned the photos, "Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine. Let us fight and win this war against Corona virus together."

The superstar returned to Chennai after finishing a month-long shooting in Hyderabad for his upcoming project, ‘Annaatthe’. On reaching home, his wife Latha welcomed him with traditional Aarti.

A source told Times of India, “The team of Annaatthe had taken a break after few members of the crew tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of months ago. They then resumed shoot at a studio in Chennai and headed to Hyderabad for a long schedule in April. While Rajinikanth had been there for almost a month, Nayanthara had also joined them a few days ago. Now, the Superstar has completed his portions in the film; he shot the last few scenes today. He will be returning to Chennai now. However, the rest of the cast and crew are still there and they will come back to the city by the end of this week.”

“He is likely to head to the US in June, where he will undergo a medical examination. He will be joined by daughter Aishwaryaa, son-in-law, actor Dhanush and their kids. Dhanush is shooting his Hollywood film there”, the source added.