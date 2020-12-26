Rajinikanth’s blood pressure still high, condition is stable





Southern superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo hospital in Hyderabad on Friday due to fluctuating blood pressure. Hospital authorities updated about the thespian’s health. They said that his blood pressure remains to be on higher side but condition is stable. The decision of discharge has not been taken yet.

"Rajinikanth who was admitted yesterday is progressing well. He had an uneventful night and his blood pressure is still on the higher side although under better control than yesterday. His investigations have not revealed anything alarming so far. He is scheduled for a further set of investigations today, reports of which will be available by today evening," this morning's statement by the Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, read.

The 70-year-old actor has been advised "complete rest" and "visitors are not being allowed to meet him," it further added.

Later in the evening, the hospital said, "Mr Rajinikanth is stable. Reports of some of the investigations done today have come and there is nothing alarming. A few more reports are awaited. Based on the reports of remaining investigations and his blood pressure status overnight a call will be taken tomorrow morning on his discharge from the hospital."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami today spoke to the superstar on phone and wished him quick recovery. Get well soon messages are pouring in every corner.