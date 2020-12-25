Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad





Southern superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to the Apollo hospital in Jubilee Hillsin Hyderabad due to excessive blood pressure fluctuations. He is being closely monitored.

On Friday afternoon, Apollo Hospital issued a statement, saying ‘will be investigated and monitored closely till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged’.

The full statement read, “Mr. Rajinikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad since the last 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19. Mr. Rajinikanth was tested on December 22 for Covid-19 and he was negative. Since then, he isolated himself and was monitored closely. Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his Blood Pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable.”

A medical bulletin released on Friday evening informed that Rajinikanth is ‘stable and resting’.

The full bulletin read, “Mr Rajinikanth is being monitored closely and medications to control his blood pressure are being carefully titrated. He will remain in the hospital tonight and undergo further investigations tomorrow. He is stable and is resting. Family and treating doctors have requested all well wishers to avoid visiting the hospital as he is not being allowed to meet any visitors. His daughter is with him. Governor of Telangana, called and spoke to the doctors and wished him a speedy recovery.”





Here's wishing Rajinikanth a speedy recovery!