Rajinikanth honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award





Southern superstar Rajinikanth has been honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019.

"Happy to announce Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic," Union minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

The 70-year-old actor was conferred with the India’s highest film honour for his outstanding contribution to cinema.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Rajinikanth for the big win.

His tweet read, "Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that’s Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him (sic)."

Actor Kamal Haasan wished his good friend and colleague Rajinikanth for winning the Dadasaheb Phalke award. He took to Twitter to share his happiness, his tweet reads, "It is with great pleasure that the highest award, the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, has been announced to Rajinikanth, the supreme star and my dearest friend. The award is 100% appropriate for Rajini, who has proved that he can win over fans by appearing on screen."