Rajinikanth flies to the US with wife Latha for health check-up





Southern superstar Rajinikanth headed to the US with his wife Latha for a general health check-up. Last night, he the thespian was spotted at Chennai International airport.

He will undergo few tests and likely to spend the coming week in the US.

The ‘Darbar’ actor is expected to return home on July 8.

A video of Rajinikanth and Latha arriving in their car at the Chennai airport is doing the round on net. The actor can be seen wearing a black T-shirt and grey pants for his travel, while Latha was spotted in a yellow saree.

On the work front, Rajinikanth has wrapped up the shooting on ‘Annaatthe’. He shot for 35 days to complete his portions. The shooting of the film disrupted after crew members contracted Covid-19.