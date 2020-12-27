Rajinikanth discharged from hospital





Southern matinee idol Rajinikanth was discharged from hospital. The condition of the thespian is stable but doctors advised him ‘complete bed rest’ for one-week, nominal physical activity and asked to avoid stress.

All tests were conducted and the 70-year-old showed no major complications. "His blood pressure has been stabilised and he is feeling much better. In view of his improved medical condition, he is being discharged from the hospital today," the hospital said on Sunday afternoon.

On Friday, Rajinikanth was rushed to Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital due to fluctuating blood pressure.

No sooner the news of his hospitalization circulated on net, wishes started to pour in. Kamal Hassan tweeted, "Wishes for Rajinikanth's speedy recovery," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, E Palaniswami, spoke to the ailing actor on Saturday over the phone and wished him speedy recovery.