Rajev Paul's ex-wife Delnaaz Irani living in with her boyfriend Percy





Popular TV actress and wife of Rajev Paul, Delnaaz Irani has moved in with her boyfriend Percy. After splitting up with husband Rajev Paul, the actress has found love in Percy. Delnaaz has been in a relationship with DJ Percy Karkaria since 2013.

Delnaaz and Percy are going strong and they are living in together. The couple is speculated to tie the knot soon. However, Delnaaz has refused of getting married anytime soon.

Delnaaz said, “No, we are not getting married. But yes, we are living in and very happy.” Percy is about 10 years younger to Delnaaz but their age difference has not been a barrier for any of them.

After 14 years of marriage, Rajev Paul and Delnaaz Irani called it a quit in 2012. They met on the set of Parivartan in 1993 but got separated in 2010 and after two years in 2012, they got legally separated. Delnaaz cited Pajev’s infidelity as the cause of their separation.