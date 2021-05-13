Rajeev Paul, Vibha Bhagat test positive for Covid-19





Rajeev Paul and Vibha Bhagat of ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’ have been tested positive for Covid-19. The actress got herself tested after experiencing mild headache.

She said, “I got my test done after I experienced a mild headache. And after taking it for the third time, I tested positive. The country is in a situation of panic but I am trying to stay calm and positive.” Also she feels blessed to have friends who are taking good care of her by bringing her food to getting her medicines. “By the grace of God, I am blessed with friends who are taking real good care of me. Right from bringing me food to getting my medicines, they have taken up all responsibility,” she added.

As she hails from a doctor family, she is taking medicines and is resting it out, “I come from a family of doctors and I knew about things. I am taking all my medications on time and taking rest which is the most important thing when a person is infected by this virus,” added the actress.

“Being mentally strong is important at such times, she says, “One thing which I have understood is that COVID or no COVID, one needs to wear a mask and sanitise frequently. People are going through a state of panic which is making the situation worse and I request everyone to understand that keeping calm is important. What my doctors have told me is that if I keep my mind full of positive thoughts I will recover soon! I'm hoping to recover soon and get back to work,” she said.

Before Vibha, Rajeev Paul has been tested positive for the virus on May 7. He was hospitalized after showing no sign of improvement.

The 50-year-old actor is undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai.

"Before things go out of hands...or when things go out of hands...it's better to put them in capable hands...My fever wasn't coming down...so had to get myself admitted to #Kokilaben #AmbaniHospital at Andheri," the actor captioned his post.

The former "Bigg Boss" contestant thanked actor-director Satish Kaushik for convincing him to get hospitalised. "Here in the hands of very capable doctors and management... Started with #remdesivir and other #medicines... @rakesh_insta_paul @rakheekukie thanks for doing this and @satishkaushik2178 Ji Thank you for convincing me to come here..." he wrote.

The actor thanked his family and fans for their support, and urged everyone to pray for those who are unwell around the world. "Right decision at right time happens coz you have right people in your life..Thank you all for keeping me in your #prayers would request you to pray for all that are unwell world over...We will be safe ..when all are safe....." Rajev concluded his post.

Here's wishing both a speedy recovery!