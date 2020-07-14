Rajeev moved out before our first wedding anniversary, Charu Asopa





For quite sometime, Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa's troubled marriage is doing the round on net. For the first time Charu came forward and spoke openly of what went wrong between her and Rajeev.

To a publication, Charu has said, "No one is brainwashing me. I am mature enough to make my own decisions, something that I have always done. Main hamesha se apne decisions khud leti aayi hoon. Maybe, he was brainwashed into deleting our pictures from his social media handles. If he thinks that I am innocent and gullible, and could be influenced by those around me, why did he leave me to live on my own during these tough times? This is the time for families to come together and be by each other’s side. But, Rajeev moved out and flew to Delhi a few days before our first wedding anniversary. It’s been two months now. Why would he do that? Shaq ka koi ilaaj nahi hai. What led to this and the issues in our relationship... there is a lot that I can talk about, but I don’t want my personal life to become a public spectacle. I don’t want it to become a part of anyone’s gossip session."

In an interview, Rajeev Sen claimed that someone is brainwashing Charu. He said, "Why would I move out of my own house? I can’t stop laughing at these claims. I have three homes one each in Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. I guess someone close to Charu is brainwashing her, because she is a simple and innocent girl. It could be someone from her so-called huge friend circle. I hope she doesn’t lose her path. If I find out who the culprit is, I will post his or her name along with a picture and a lot of facts. If they are going to hit me, I’m going to hit them back harder."

Both Charu and Rajeev earlier refused to comment on their troubled married life. Rajeev replied to us saying, "I won’t comment on that but currently I’m in a very happy zone is all I can say", and Charu maintained, "I am sorry but I don't want to talk about it."

Amid separation rumours, the couple has deleted images featuring both from their Instagram profiles. Their wedding pictures are also deleted. It is also learnt that Charu has dropped Rajeev’s urname as well from her profile.

A source close to the couple told BT that they were having serious compatibility issue. “Charu and Rajeev had serious compatibility issues right from the beginning. Things finally came to a head and Rajeev left for Delhi. The two have not been in touch since then. While Charu has dropped his surname on social media, he has blocked her from all channels of communication."

In June last year, Rajeev and Charu entered into wedlock in Goa. Sushmita and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl actively took part in the wedding.

The couple was trolled during lockdown for sharing intimate photos. While speaking to ETimes TV exclusively, Charu shared how she fought with Rajeev after they were trolled. She said, "We don’t discuss before posting any pic. We share whatever we feel like. Later we realise ‘arre hum toh troll ho gaye’. Then I told Rajeev 'maine mana kiya tha even then you posted.' See now we got trolled. We fought a bit too and then all was ok."



