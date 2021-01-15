Rajeev Masand joins Karan Johar's agency, Kangana hits back





Film critic Rajeev Masand quit journalism and joined Karan Johar’s Dharma agency. He is appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of Karan Johar's talent management agency Dharma Cornerstone (DCA).

In December last year, the filmmaker launched the talent management venture in partnership with Bunty Sajdeh. Bunty’s talent management firm Cornerstone, founded in 2008, manages noted sports personalities as Virat Kohli, Vinesh Phogat, KL Rahul, Sania Mirza and Yuvraj Singh.

For over two decade, 41-year-old Rajeev worked as a journalist and critic in the entertainment industry. As COO, he will concentrate on the development at Dharma Cornerstone Agency through various avenues for each individual.

"Masand's thriving establishment in the industry and commendable professional experience over the years will leverage strategic thinking and impressive knowledge with a creative bend in the day-to-day operations of the agency.

"Harvesting quick decision-making and profitable partnerships amongst stakeholders and individuals, Masand's position is set to align with the agency's vision and values to elevate its progress and success in the industry," a statement from the company read.

Kangana Ranaut, who raised her voice against nepotism in Bollywood took a jibe at Rajeev Masand for joining Dharma agency.

"Rajeev wrote the most poisonous blind items about Shushant and me, he openly licked mediocre star kids and gave negative reviews to genuinely good films, even as a journalist he was always KJO minion. Good he left jurno facade and joined KJO officially (sic)," Kangana wrote on Twitter.

In another post, the ‘queen’ actress said, "This is how movie mafia hijacks key people in every place, agents/critics/journalists/distributors/award jury they plant their minions in your personal life to ruin you from every angle, they ban you n ruin your image, many succumb few survive. Need strict laws in movie industry (sic)."