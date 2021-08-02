Raj Kundra’s porn racket: Shilpa Shetty finally opens her heart out





Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has released a statement for the first time after the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra on pornography case.

Shilpa shared her statement on Instagram on Monday, which reads: "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed...not only to me but also to my family."

"MY STAND...I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity `Never complain, never explain`. All I will say is, as it`s an ongoing investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary," she added.

"As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children`s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same," Shilpa further wrote.

"I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I`ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family`s and `my right` to privacy in these times. We don`t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate!" she concluded.

Raj was arrested on July 19 for creation of porn movies and circulating them through various apps. He is under judicial custody. His bail application will be heard on August 7, 2021.