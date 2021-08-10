Raj Kundra's bail plea application hearing adjourned to August 20





The session court of Mumbai will hear the bail plea application of businessman Raj Kundra on August 20. On the same day, the bail application of his associate Ryan Tharp will also be heard.

ANI tweeted: Mumbai: Hearing on bail applications of businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe adjourned for 20th August.

He was arrested on July 19th from his Mumbai residence in a case related to creation of pornographic films and publishing through various apps.

He has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe’s bail application were dismissed by the Bombay High Court on Saturday (August 7, 2021). Kundra had filed a writ petition in the court calling his arrest 'illegal'.

Responding to Kundra’s writ petition, the public prosecutor stated that he is a British citizen and destroying the evidence in the case against him and he might do the same in future.

During the court proceedings, the investigating officer had told the court that 68 pornography videos were found on Raj's laptop.

“There was a PowerPoint presentation (PPT) on Kundra’s laptop with details of the Hotshots app. The PPT has financial projections, marketing strategies and what the app is all about,” police informed the court.

Police added that a film script with explicit content was also found on Kundra’s personal laptop.

“Kundra has deleted his icloud contents,” police said adding they “cannot be mute spectators of a potential crime if the accused does not co-operate and tries to destroy evidence.”

On July 19th, Raj Kundra was arrested from his residence on pornography case. He is accused of making porn movies and circulating them on apps.

On July 27th, he was sent to 14 days judicial custody which will end tomorrow.