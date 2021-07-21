Raj Kundra was earning Rs6-8lakhs daily from adult app





Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography racket. He was sent to the police custody till 23rd July and investigation is underway. As the investigation progresses, many evidences were found which proved that Raj was involved in the racket and he earned around 6 to 8 lakhs daily from those porn apps.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe said Kundra started the business just 18 months ago and in no time, his business flourished and he began to earn in lakhs daily.

Bharambe also revealed that he formed a partnership with his UK-based brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi's Kenrin Limited.

Bharambe said, "As he couldn't upload these videos from India on adult app called Hotshot, he provided the content to a foreign platform by sending videos via WeTransfer. All the content was created at his office and sent to a London-based Kenrin Limited, owned by his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi."

Apart from Hotshot, Raj Kundra had another backup planned which he termed as 'Plan B, Bollyfame' in case if it is banned.

"Documents of financial transactions run into thousands. We are analysing the details to get exact earnings. The same will be treated as proceeds of crime. So far, we have frozen Rs 7.5 crore in various accounts,” Bharambe said.

New comers were targeted. “They were called for auditions and after selection made to do bold scenes, which went onto semi-nude and then full-nude shoots. Some of them strongly opposed this and had approached the police," Bharambe said.

However, Raj Kundra assistants have denied the allegations.