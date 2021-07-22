Raj Kundra undergoes medical tests





Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was taken to JJ hospital for medical tests. On Tuesday, he was taken to JJ Hospital for medical examination by the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch.

Picture of Raj with the police team is doing the round on net.

On Monday night, he was arrested by Mumbai police in pornography case. He is accused of making adult movies and publishing on mobile apps. He was booked under section Cr No 103/2021, u/s 292, 293, 420, 34 Indian Penal Code, u/s 67, 67A Information Technology Act, u/s 2(g), 3, 4, 6, 7 Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. The case was registered against him at Malwani police station on 4 February 2021.

Till today, he is under police custody.