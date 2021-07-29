Raj Kundra tried to kiss me, Sherlyn Chopra accuses Raj of sexual assault





In an explosive statement, Bollywood actor Sherlyn Chopra accuses Raj Kundra of sexual assault. She alleged that Raj came to her house without informing her and tried to kiss her forcefully. She also claimed that in April 2021, she filed an FIR against him.

According to a report, Sherlyn said in her complaint, 'In 2019, Raj Kundra called his business manager about a proposal.' Sherlyn further told that 'After the discussion on the message after the business meeting on 27 March 2019, Raj had come to his house without informing. Raj was trying to kiss her, she opposed it because she did not want to have a relationship with a married man.'

Sherlyn further spoke about Raj and Shilpa's relationship, saying, 'The businessman told her that his relationship with Shilpa is very complex and he lives in stress at home. I stopped Raj because I was scared and pushed him and ran away to the washroom.'

Following Sherlyn Chopra’s accusation. Raj Kundra was booked under sections 384, 415, 420, 504, and 506, 354 (a) (b) (d) 509. This includes Sections 3 and 4 of indecent representation of the Women Act, 1986.

Currently, Raj Kundra is under police custody and investigation is underway. His bail application was also rejected by court.