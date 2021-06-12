Raj Kundra slams ex-wife, says she had an affair with his sister-s husband





Businessman and Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra is happy married with actress Shilpa Shetty and two children but what lately disturbed him the most lately is an old video of his ex-wife Kavita which is now doing the round on net. In the video, Kavita slammed Shilpa Shetty for breaking her husband.

However, Raj, who always been tight-lipped about her separation from his former wife broke his silence and opened up about the reason of split from his ex-wife. He claimed that Kavita cheated on him by establishing an affair with his sister’s husband.

“It’s saddening a few days after my wife’s birthday, 11-year-old news goes viral again bringing up a half-baked story and forever trying to malign us. There is obviously some agenda. I have maintained my silence for 12 years but enough is enough now,” Raj said.

“She is blaming a celebrity for her broken marriage when she herself was the reason the marriage broke down.”

Raj Kundra alleged that Kavita had an affair with his sister’s husband when they were living in London. “She grew very close to my ex-brother-in-law, spending more and more time with him, especially when I was out on business trips. Many of my family and even my driver would say we sense something fishy between these two and I would never believe it. I gave my ex-wife the benefit of doubt. I did everything I possibly could for both sides of the family because for me my side or her family is family, a principle I still follow today,” he said.

Raj’s sister and her husband also moved to India but he believed that Kavita is still in touch with his sister’s husband, he added, 'I recall how heartbroken I was and how I cried and cried thinking about what I had done to deserve this. I called and told my pregnant sister the phone number was Kavita's second secret phone and that I was going to drop her at her house and that was the end for me she could decide what wanted to do.'

Raj said he paid a painful goodbye to his 40-day-old baby, “That was the last time for me when I left her and my baby; somewhere inside Kavita she also knew something was a miss. It was painful saying goodbye to my 40-day-old baby.”