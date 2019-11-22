Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty celebrate 10th wedding anniversary in Japan





Bollywood couple Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty whisked off to Japan to celebrate 10th wedding anniversary. On 22nd November, 2009, Raj and Shilpa tied the knot in a traditional manner in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their son Viaan in 2012.The couple who are deep engrossed in work took three days off to celebrate their 10 years of togetherness.

Talking about the anniversary, Shilpa says, “Our journey so far has been beautiful and I have loved every part of it. These 10 years have definitely been very memorable and while a decade is a milestone for any marriage, I wanted a break from work and keep the celebrations modest. A trip to Japan was Raj’s idea.”

Shilpa took to Instagram to share a boomerang video with Raj Kundra. She captioned the video saying, "Living on Love and Fresh air ...literally , This place is as picturesque as a postcard. Proves nature is at its best when untouched. Not only catching the beautiful autumn colours in Kyoto.. but also caught a kiss in time 4-2, 0 Happy Anniversary my Cookie @rajkundra9 10 years !!..and not counting OWO. (sic)"

After 13 years of long break, Shilpa Shetty is returning to big screen with ‘Nikamma’, which went on floors recently. The film is directed by Sabir Khan.

Farah Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sanjay Kapoor wished Raj and Shilpa on their 10th wedding anniversary.