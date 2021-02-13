Raj Kundra reveals bedroom secret, Shilpa Shetty shocked





On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Shilpa Shetty has shared a few snippets of a Q&A video where Raj Kundra revealed their bedroom secret. Raj’s revelation left the actress shocked as she didn’t expect this from her husband.

The video starts with Shilpa asking Raj what her favourite genre is, as Raj fails to answer, the actor screams ‘Raj’. She is embarrassed as her hubby doesn't know her favourite genre. To this, Raj replies, "Fifty Shades of Grey” and Shilpa bursts into laughter. Raj then says, "Sorry, this is our bedroom secret." While sharing the video on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, "Find someone who makes you mad and makes you laugh at the same time. Like him - @rajkundra9."

Shilpa shared another video where the couple can be seen talking about Raj's "rajma farts." She captioned that video with, “Love is in the Air Love... is also tolerating the air that’s “let go” by your Love So, apart from all the rajma and chole, we’re cooking up something exciting for you all this Valentine! Stay tuned to know more @rajkundra9.”

Got married in 2009, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty were blessed with two children - son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra.