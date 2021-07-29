Raj Kundra porn case: Sherlyn Chopra’s bail plea denied





Fearing arrest in Raj Kundra’s pornography case, Bollywood actor Sherlyn Chopra has applied for an anticipatory bail plea which was rejected by Mumbai court.

On Thursday, a court in Mumbai on Thursday rejected the pre-arrest bail application filed by actress Sherlyn Chopra. The actress had moved the anticipatory bail application in a court through her lawyer Siddhesh Borker.

ANI tweeted: Mumbai Sessions court rejects the anticipatory bail application of actor Sherlyn Chopra in the pornography case related to businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra.

Sherlyn feared that she might face arrest like Raj and others. her lawyer added she is not running away from investigation.

Advocate Siddhesh Borkar appearing for Sherlyn Chopra argued before Judge Sonali Agarwal and said, "This is the same case where accused Raj Kundra was also not given notice under 41 A and was straight away picked up. The police has done this with other accused as well. I myself have appeared as an advocate for accused number 7, Umesh, and he was also picked up by police without giving notice. It has been prevalent in their investigation."

He further added, "Chopra had reasonable apprehension that if she went to police in good faith and then got arrested. So that is why she needs protection."

In her plea, Chopra said that she was apprehending arrest in the case registered under IPC sections 292, 293 (sale of obscene material), as well as relevant provisions the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.