Raj Kundra porn case: Mumbai police records Shilpa Shetty’s statement





Businessman and Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra and his IT head Ryan Thorpe was sent to police custody till July 27th and Mumbai police recorded Shilpa Shetty’s statement in this regard. Her statement was recorded in her Juhu house. Raj was also present on the occasion.

On Monday night, Raj Kundra was arrested by police in pornography case.He has been named the 'key conspirator' making pornographic films and publishing them through apps. Police

The Mumbai Police had dismissed the speculations that the actress will be served summons in connection with the pornography production racket in which her husband Raj Kundra has been arrested.

“Shilpa Shetty is one of the directors of Viaan Industries while the police investigation is probing into Kenrin only," a police official was quoted as saying by Etimes.

He has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.