Raj Kundra porn case: Mumbai Crime Branch seized his two bank accounts





Investigation of Raj Kundra’s pornography case is underway and the latest development is that Mumbai crime branch had directed the State Bank Of India to seize two State Bank accounts of Raj at Kanpur.

According to sources, crores of rupees are deposited in these two bank accounts.

After the bank account was seized, another matter came into limelight. It was revealed that Arvind Srivastava, who ran the production company of Raj Kundra transferred money to wife Harshita’s bank account. According to reports in ANI, Arvind's father, NP Srivastava, said, "In the last two years, Arvind has not come home, and he sends money from time to time in the name of household expenses."

On July 19, Raj Kundra along with 11 other people were arrested for creation of pornographic films and circulating in various apps.

Raj has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. He was sent to judicial custody till July 27. On July 28, the Bombay High Court will hear the bail application of Raj Kundra.