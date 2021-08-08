Raj Kundra persuaded me for semi-nude shoots: Sherlyn Chopra





Sherlyn Chopra has done glamorous videos for Raj Kundra and she accused Raj of persuading her to do semi-nude shoots.

Accusing Raj Kundra of persuading her to do semi-nude shoots Sherlyn said, “I believed Raj Kundra was my mentor and he always told me that the shoots I was doing were for glamour.”

The actress accused Raj Kundra of making her believe that semi-nude or semi-porn was casual in the industry. “He used to tell me everyone does it in the industry so I should also do it. I never knew what it was leading to and never thought one day I would be trapped in a porn scandal,” added the actress.

Sherlyn Chopra further said, “First time I met Raj Kundra, I thought working with him would bring a positive change in my career. I had the belief that working with him was a big break for me in my career but I never in my life had thought that Shilpa Shetty’s husband would make me do such illegal acts.”

During the interview, Sherlyn Chopra accepted that she had started making videos after signing an agreement with Armsprime. “In the initial days I used to shoot glamorous videos but gradually bold movies and then semi-nude videos were being shot,” said Sherlyn Chopra.

Sherlyn Chopra further said that after every video shoot she was told, ‘nothing is wrong in it’. “After every video I was told that Shilpa Shetty likes my videos and photographs. Hearing this I used to get motivated to do more such videos and shoots,” added Sherlyn Chopra.

When the anchor of the interview said that Shilpa Shetty has denied having any knowledge of such videos and shoots then Sherlyn Chopra said, “She might have forgotten about it. She is a busy person.”

The actress further added that she is not against Raj Kundra or Shilpa Shetty but is against the pornography scandal. “When you are signing a contract with a woman, do tell her that they are not making glamorous videos but are making porn videos,” added the actress.

Sherlyn Chopra further said that several people had threatened her to withdraw the case filed against Raj Kundra in Juhu Police station. “People were giving me threatening messages about destroying my career if I carried on with the case,” added Sherlyn.