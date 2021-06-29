Raj Kaushal's last click with friends Zaheer-Sagarika, Neha-Angad two days back





Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal is no more. He passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 4:30 am in the morning. His untimely passing away has emotionally broken his family, friends and close ones.

Only two days back, on last Sunday, Raj and Mandira had a get-together with their close buddies like Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Ashish Chowdhry and his wife Samita Bangargi. Raj also shared series of picture from the reunion.

He captioned the group photo, 'Sunday evening with family'. He captioned another picture as ‘Super Sunday. Super Friends. Super Fun’.

Neha Dhupia, who partied with Raj and Mandira on Sunday wrote, "Raj, we took this picture to create more and more memories… can’t believe you aren't with us anymore … Mandira, my strong strong girl, I am at a loss for words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara … I’m shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this, RIP Raj".

“He passed away today morning, at around 4.30 am at his home. He had a heart attack," Rohit Roy confirmed. Director Onir, who worked with Kaushal on ‘My Brother… Nikhil,’ mourned his demise. Sharing an old picture of Kaushal, Onir tweeted, “Gone too soon. We lost Filmmaker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul."

He had directed and produced films like Shaadi Ka Laddoo (2004) and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999). He last directed 2006 thriller, ‘Anthony Kaun Hai' starring Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt.

He is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi, son Veer and daughter Tara.

May his soul rest in peace!