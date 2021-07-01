Raj Kaushal told Mandira Bedi he was getting a heart attack: Sulaiman Merchant





Filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away on Wednesday morning at around 4:30 am. His sudden demise has shocked the film industry. He died due to cardiac arrest. Many celebrities paid their heartfelt tribute on their social media handle.

Music composer, who is a close friend of the couple revealed that Raj told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack.

Sulaiman Merchant told a leading daily, "Raj was feeling uneasy in the evening. Well, he took an antacid tablet. Raj told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack. Mandira acted swiftly and called Ashish Chaudhary, who rushed to their place. Mandira and Ashish put him in the car but he was losing consciousness. I think they drove off, taking him to the Lilavati Hospital if I'm not wrong. But in the next 5-10 minutes, they realised that he had no pulse. Before they reached the doctor, it was too late." Sulaiman also said that Raj had suffered a heart attack previously too. He said, "I think he was 30-32 then. But they took a lot of care after that attack, and he'd kept fine since then."

Sulaiman also spoke about his long-time friendship with Raj, "I have lost a friend of 25 years. I knew him since the days he was assisting Mukul Anand on Dus. I had gone to his house once during the pandemic, many months back. Salim and I gave music to his first film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. I was frequently in touch with him. When we were going to start our album Bhoomi 2020, he offered us his bungalow in Madh island, which he rents out for shootings but eventually, we didn't shoot there. It doesn't get more shocking than this."

Mandira Bedi performed the last rites of her husband. Raj is survived by his wife Mandira, son Veer and daughter Tara.