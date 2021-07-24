Raj is innocent, not involved in porn making: claims Shilpa Shetty





Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has recorded her statement and claimed that Raj Kundra is innocent and that he never made porn movies.

She told the cops that she is not aware of the exact content of HotShots App and she has nothing to do with it.

She also claimed that ‘erotica is different from porn’. She further claimed that Raj is not involved in making porn movies, she also alleged that his London based brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi was the one involved with the app’s functioning.

ANI quoted Mumbai Police sources saying, “Shilpa Shetty said that she wasn’t aware of the exact content of HotShots. She claimed that she has nothing to do with HotShots. She mentioned that erotica is different from porn and her husband Raj Kundra wasn’t involved in producing porn content: Mumbai Police Sources. (sic)”.

"Shilpa Shetty said that it was London-based wanted accused and Raj Kundra's brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi who was involved with the app and its functioning. Shilpa claimed that her husband is innocent," ANI quoted Mumbai Police sources as saying.

However, following the porn case, the actress has resigned from the director’s position at the Raj Kundra company, Viaan Industries. Police is investigating how long Shilpa served as the director of the company.

A source close to the development, told ETimes, “The reason Shilpa has come under the scanner is that she resigned from the director’s position at Viaan Industries.”

Police is trying to find out whether Shilpa Shetty is involved in the whole racket.

Last Monday, businessman Raj Kundra was arrested from his Mumbai residence in related to pornography case. It is alleged that Raj made porn movies and published in various apps. First, he was sent to police custody to July 23rd and later police got the custody of Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe till July 27th.