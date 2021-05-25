Raima Sen’s topless photoshoot goes viral





Amid the coronavirus pandemic, bong bombshell Raima Sen has shared a topless photoshoot. The picture showed the actress hiding her boobs with a piece of cloth and looking into the camera. She is wearing a blue denim.

Raima’s topless photo was clicked photographer Tathagata Ghosh. The sensuous photoshoot took the internet by storm.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Raima opened up shooting the bold pictures.

She said, 'I was indeed very comfortable shooting those pictures. Come on, they were not that (emphasises) bold. Plus, I am not a shy person.'

The actress further revealed that they shot the pictures on the terrace of her building. 'The lockdown began on May 16, we shot them on the 15th.'

The actress said that she has done bolder shoots before and it’s not a big deal. 'I have done bolder shoots than this,' she said.

Her fans dropped heart and fire emoticons under the post. One user wrote, ''Absolute slayer looking stunning sexy and ravishingly beautiful gorgeous smouldering hawtt." The second Instagram user wrote, "Like a mermaid in the bay of bengal."

Raima Sen is the daughter of weteran actress turned politician Moon Moon Sen and Bharat Dev Varma. She has a sister Riya Sen, who is also an actress.