Rahul Vaidya kisses Disha Parmar as he leaves for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’





Rahul Vaidya is seen kissing his girlfriend Disha Parmar as the former leaving for Cape Town for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

Disha came to drop Rahul at the airport and the couple indulged in a parting kiss. Disha was dressed in a simple blue coloured T shirt paired with blue jeans while the singer kept it simple in a purple coloured bomber jacket with a pair of jeans. He was spotted kissing his girlfriend’s forehead and hand before leaving.

Disha is seen getting emotional as Rahul leaves her at the airport. Their PDA was captured by the paparazzi.

Disha and Rahul are going strong for quite sometime and couple has decided to tie the knot in June-July when things come to normal.

The former ‘Bigg Boss’ finalist said, “We are waiting for things to get normal. When things get better we will do the needful.”

Disha said in an interview, “We haven’t put a date to our wedding yet. Honestly, we wanted to, but COVID started spreading again. We will plan the wedding accordingly.”

In an interview given in the month of March, Rahul opened up about her wedding plans, “We are still in the process of finalising a date, but marriage will happen in three to four months.” It clearly indicates a June/July wedding.











