Rahul Roy tests Covid positive, actor expresses shock





Bollywood actor Rahul Roy of ‘Aashiqui’ fame has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus and the actor shares his shocking covid story. Rahul is clueless that despite not leaving the house, how he and his family contracted the virus.

He said that before testing the virus, he and his family were under 14-day quarantine as their neighbour tested positive and as a precautionary measure their apartment was sealed. Their report came positive after RTPCR test done almost after 14 days.

"Quarantine Day 19. My Covid story. My Resident Floor was sealed on 27th March as a neighbour had got tested positive so as a precautionary measure, we all were sealed within Flats for 14days. I and my family had to fly to Delhi on 11th April so we did RTPCR test from Metropolis Lab on 7th April only to receive the test reports on 10th April stating my whole family @romeersen and @priyankaroy_pia are Covid positive (sic),” the actor wrote.

"We had no symptoms at all, and we came to know that the same day BMC officials were doing testing for the whole society so we again did the Antigen test and we all were negative, and moments later again gave samples for RTPCR which went to Suburban Lab but the test report has still not been given to me. BMC officials came made me and my family sign isolation forms, sanitised my home, the doctor called asking random questions of what my family business is into? Where is our office? Travel itineraries... haha don’t know what the connection was? Suggested me to get hospitalised to which I replied We have no symptoms so he said ok and suggested to make a chart of oxygen level and take medicines which I am doing since the time I came back post brain stroke from hospital (sic),” a part of the actor’s post read.

Last year in November, Rahul Roy had suffered brain stroke during a film shooting in Srinagar and he was airlifted to Mumbai from Srinagar. He was initially got admitted to Nanavati Hospital and was later shifted to Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai.