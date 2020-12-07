Rahul Roy recovering well, shares hospital pic





Actor Rahul Roy of ‘Aashiqui’ fame, who suffered brain stroke during a movie shooting in Kargil is on the road of recovery.

Rahul Roy shared a video from the Nanavati hospital on Monday. In the video, he was seen with his sister Pia Grace Roy and a friend, who informed Rahul’s fans that he is recovering well. Rahul was seen in the hospital’s clothes, holding his friends in one arm and his sister in the another. “I am recovering And thanks to all my friends, family and fans who are also like my family for pouring so much of love and prayers for me. Will be back soon. Love you all - Rahul Roy,” he wrote.

He also shared more pictures from the hospital with Pia and his brother Rohit, who is in Canada. "Family love. Recovering. A picture from the hospital @nanavatihospital Will be back soon. Love you all Rahul Roy #rahulroy,” he wrote. Rahul got more good wishes by his colleagues. Actor Suniel Shetty wrote, “U Rahul ... our prayers with you... sending you lots of luv and positive energy.” A fan wrote, “Get well soon sir God bless you.”

Rahul was shooting from ‘LAC - Live The Battle’ in Kargil when she suffered the stroke. He was airlifted to Mumbai after the brain stroke.

“Rahul has been a close friend of the director and he was the first one on the project,” producer Nivedita Basu told Mumbai Mirror, “Kargil had extreme weather conditions and they had gone up to -12°C and -13°C, so it was just a matter of time when someone would have succumbed to the cold, and I think that’s exactly what happened with Rahul. His one day of the shoot was still left but when we got to know about him, we told Nitin that we need to get him out.”