Rahul Roy gets discharged from hospital





Bollywood actor Rahul Roy gets discharged from Nanavati hospital post-surgery but his speech therapy will continue. The ‘Aashiqui’ actor suffered mini stroke while shooting for his upcoming film, Nitin Kumar Gupta’s movie ‘LAC: Live The Battle’ in Kargil. Director

Nitin Kumar Gupta updated on Rahul’s health, “He just has trouble speaking certain words,” the director added. He also said that Rahul’s speech therapy will go on for a while. “The therapist will come home every day to work with him,” the director stated.

On Monday, a video of Rahul Roy from Nanvati hospital was shared in which he is seen recovering well.

In the video, he was seen with his sister Pia Grace Roy and a friend, who informed Rahul’s fans that he is recovering well. Rahul was seen in the hospital’s clothes, holding his friend in one arm and his sister in the another. “I am recovering And thanks to all my friends, family and fans who are also like my family for pouring so much of love and prayers for me. Will be back soon. Love you all - Rahul Roy,” he wrote.

Rahul was shooting from ‘LAC - Live The Battle’ in Kargil when she suffered the stroke. He was airlifted to Mumbai after the brain stroke.

“Rahul has been a close friend of the director and he was the first one on the project,” producer Nivedita Basu told Mumbai Mirror, “Kargil had extreme weather conditions and they had gone up to -12°C and -13°C, so it was just a matter of time when someone would have succumbed to the cold, and I think that’s exactly what happened with Rahul. His one day of the shoot was still left but when we got to know about him, we told Nitin that we need to get him out.”