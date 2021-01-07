Rahul Roy discharged from hospital





Rahul Roy of ‘Aashiqui’ fame, who suffered brain stroke in November while shooting for his upcoming film ‘LAC – Live the Battle in Kargil’ got discharged from hospital.

Rahul took to his Instagram stories to share the news of his homecoming. He said that he has to go a long way for full recovery. “I am back home after a long treatment in the hospital. I am recovering and it’s still a long journey for full recovery.”

Rahul Roy expressed gratitude towards everyone who stood by him in his tough times. “Today I would like to thank everyone who stood by me all this while, Rohit my brother, my sister and best friend Priyanka @priyankaroy_pia my brother in law Romeer @romeersen along with my friends Aditi Gowitrikar @aditigovitrikar , Dr Huz, Zahid, Ashwini Kumar, Azhar, Shruti Dwivedi @shrutidwivediofficial , Suchitra Pillai @suchipillai and all my fans for praying for me. Love you all,” added the actor.

As per reports, the actor suffered from a condition called motor aphasia, where one cannot speak or organize the muscular movement of speech. Rahul had to be airlifted to Mumbai after he suffered stroke.

His brother-in-law Romeer Sen said that while he was back home and it would at least six to seven months to recover. He was quoted as saying, “He is delighted to be back home. His physio and speech therapy will continue. It will take some time but he should be fine in 6-7 months.”

Here's wishing the actor a speedy recovery!