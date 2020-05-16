Rahul Mahajan, wife Natalya in home quarantine after cook tests Covid-19 positive





Rahul Mahajan and his wife Natalya are quarantined at their home after their cook tests positive for Covid-19. He revealed that since May 9, he and his wife are in home quarantine. The cook was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Rahul Mahajan told TOI, "Natalya and I initially panicked a bit, when her cook tested positive and was taken to the hospital. We are now waiting for him to return home after getting well. We were worried that we would also test positive. However, in the last few days, I have realised that one should not become a victim of fear even before being tested or treated for the disease."

Earlier, it was reported that TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee's cook also infected with COVID-19 and she self quarantined at home. She told TOI, "I have had to consequently quarantine myself. It’s not going to be easy. Damn! This is the 4th time in the last 5 months that I cannot go out of the 4 walls- first Bigg Boss 13, then my back played up and confined me to bed rest, then the lockdown happened- and now just when I was managing to step out a bit for essentials, I have been asked to lock myself up."

Devoleena later clarified that her cook tested negative. “I don’t know why it spread like wildfire that he has contracted Coronavirus. The government has put him up in some hotel. He’s been looked after very well. Too much has been made out of this. It has made me only more tired,” she said.